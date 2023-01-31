Nottingham Forest target Merih Demiral is not convinced of a move to the Tricky Trees, which is a stumbling block in their pursuit of the Atalanta star.

The Turkish star is of interest to Italian giants Inter but they are joined by Nottingham Forest in the race for him.

Nottingham Forest are trying to secure his signing on deadline day after buying Remo Freuler from the Italian club in the summer.

Demiral is not keen on moving to Nottingham Forest, which could scupper the deal, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

While Atalanta themselves are willing to negotiate, Demiral does not consider Nottingham Forest a suitable destination.

Nottingham Forest’s deadline day bid for the defender is a loan with an option to buy, that will turn into an obligation under certain conditions, worth €28m.

It remains to be seen if Demiral is persuaded to think more positively of Nottingham Forest and if a move could still be done this deadline day.