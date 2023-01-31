Everton have been scrambling around for targets on transfer deadline day, according to talkSPORT.

The Toffees are the only club in the Premier League to make no signings in the January transfer window and they had been expected to make additions on deadline day.

However, as the clock ticks down, Everton have made no additions, with the Toffees being rejected by a number of targets and missing out on deals.

And the word from inside Everton is that the club have been scrambling around for signings on deadline day.

One of the players Everton tried to sign is winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, but it is claimed that he did not see the club as an attractive proposition.

Sulemana is expected to sign for Everton’s relegation rivals Southampton.

Everton also tried with swoops for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The emphasis will now be on new Everton boss Sean Dyche to get everything out of the current Toffees squad.