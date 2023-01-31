Everton will end the January transfer window without having made a single signing as they have not put any deal sheets in, according to Sky Sports News.

Fighting for their survival in the Premier League and having just brought in a new manager in Sean Dyche, Everton were expected to add fresh faces on deadline day.

They have failed with a number of offers, but fans still hoped they could do some deals given the urgency of their situation.

Had a deal been far enough down the line then Everton could have put in a deal sheet with the Premier League to earn extra time to finalise it.

Everton though have not sent any deal sheets to the Premier League.

As such, the Toffees will end the January transfer window without having made a single signing.

They sold Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for £40m up front and a further £5m in add-ons earlier in the window.

And now Everton will have to hope that Dyche can work his magic on the current squad at Goodison Park as they look to survive in the Premier League.