Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has rejected the idea of considering a move to Everton as he does not view the Toffees as a stable enough project, according to The Athletic.

Everton are yet to make a signing this month as the transfer window enters its dying hours, despite being deep in trouble in the Premier League.

They are desperate to land a striker and explored a swoop for Batshuayi, who currently plies his trade in Turkey at Fenerbahce.

However, Batshuayi is not prepared to make the move to Goodison Park.

The Belgium international striker is happy in Turkey at Fenerbahce and was only prepared to consider leaving for a more stable project.

The striker’s rejection is another blow for Everton, who are trying to rebuild under new boss Sean Dyche.

Batshuayi has found the back of the net ten times in 14 Turkish Super Lig outings this season.

He still has another 18 months to run on his contract with the Yellow Canaries and will not be joining Everton this month.