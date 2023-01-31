Sheffield United have had no contact from Fulham and Newcastle United for midfielde Sander Berge within the last 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s future at Sheffield United has come under the scanner in the final days of the transfer window due to interest from the Premier League.

Eddie Howe is pushing to bring in a midfielder before the end of the window and the Norwegian has been on Newcastle’s radar.

Fulham boss Marco Silva also has his eyes on Berge with suggestions that the club are exploring a deal for him.

But it has been claimed that neither Newcastle nor Fulham have had any contact with Fulham over the last 24 hours.

Neither club have made an attempt to try and sign Berge from Sheffield United in recent hours.

It is unclear whether either of the club will make an attempt to sign the player in the final hours of the window.

Howe wants a midfielder but Newcastle are struggling to sign someone due to FFP regulations, meaning he is looking at loans, which would likely not work for Sheffield United.