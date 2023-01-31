Hull City are set to land Marseille attacker Konrad de la Fuente amid interest from fellow Championship rivals Stoke City and Burnley.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Barcelona academy and joined Marseille in the summer of 2021.

De la Fuente was on loan at Greek giants Olympiacos this season but played just five times, with his last outing coming off the bench in September.

A host of Championship clubs are interested in acquiring the signature of the American international in the ongoing transfer window.

Burnley, Stoke City, and Hull City have all submitted offers to sign De la Fuente, while Dutch outfit Utrecht also submitted a bid.

According to the French radio station RMC, Hull City have managed to beat off stiff competition to agree a deal with Marseille for De la Fuente.

The left winger will initially join Hull City on loan for the rest of the season and at the end of the campaign, the Tigers will have the option to sign the player on a permanent deal for €1.7m.

De la Fuente has made a total of 23 outings for Marseille and has managed to score one goal in the process.