Leeds United target Nicolo Zaniolo was prepared to get on a plane to sign for Bournemouth today, but the Cherries backed out of the move, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zaniolo is keen to leave Roma before the transfer window slams shut, but despite Bournemouth having agreed a deal with the Italian side, rejected the Cherries as a destination.

Leeds have held talks with Roma to try to sign Zaniolo on loan, but the Giallorossi are not open to such an arrangement.

This morning, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Zaniolo had a change of heart and agreed to go to Bournemouth.

He was ready to board a plane to England, but Bournemouth said no.

The Cherries have already moved to bring in Sassuolo’s Hamed Traore and no longer want Zaniolo.

It remains to be seen if there will be any further twists or whether Zaniolo will be forced to stay at Roma.

He has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan, but Roma are firm they will not accept anything less than a permanent sale.