Barcelona have made an attempt for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva on deadline day but the Citizens are not interested in letting him go.

Silva was of interest to Barcelona in the summer but they could not come up with a suitable offer for him and he stayed at Manchester City.

The midfielder has continued to be an essential part of Manchester City’s team this season and he has a contract at the Etihad until the summer of 2025.

After failing in the summer Barcelona have now come back for the Manchester City star on the last day of the window.

In the last few hours Barcelona have tried to come to an agreement for the midfielder, according to Spanish daily AS.

They want a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause included but Manchester City have rebuffed their interest as they do not want to see Silva depart.

Silva is ready to go to Barcelona but the noise from his camp is suggested to be pessimistic about a move happening to the Catalan giants.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona persist in their pursuit and if Manchester City budge from their position.