Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Premier League giants have been forced to look for a last-minute solution in the market due to Christian Eriksen’s injury.

The Dane sustained an ankle injury in the win over Reading last weekend and is expected to be out for more than three months.

It pushed Manchester United to act and they have been in talks with Bayern Munich for the Austria international.

And according to the German daily Bild, a deal is close to getting agreed upon between the two clubs for the midfielder to move to England.

It has been claimed that Sabitzer is now on the verge of completing a deadline-day loan move to Old Trafford.

The midfielder has not been a regular at Bayern Munich this season and the club have been open to letting him go.

Erik ten Hag is on the cusp of getting a midfielder who could soften the blow of Eriksen’s injury for the Red Devils.