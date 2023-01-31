Manchester United have made an enquiry for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar on deadline day, it has been claimed in France.

An ankle injury to Christian Eriksen sparked Manchester United into action on deadline day in an effort to bring in a midfielder.

Several clubs were contacted and they made probes for a number of players, but it appears they are closing in on a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian is on his way to Manchester and a deal is expected to be completed before tonight’s transfer deadline.

But Manchester United have other irons in the fire as well and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aouar is another name on their shortlist.

It has been claimed that they have made an enquiry to take the Frenchman to Old Trafford as well.

Manchester United are said to be prepared to pay his full salary and a loan fee to Lyon for a deal.

Sabitzer appears to be closing in on a move but Manchester United have backup plans in place if something goes wrong.