Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart could be in line for a late move to English League One club MK Dons, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson is keen on additions before the window shuts as his side look to fight their way out of trouble in League One.

Jackson’s side are only outside the drop zone on goal difference, with all but one of the clubs below them having at least one game in hand.

MK Dons could boost their defence by signing Stewart and he is a possible arrival.

It is suggested that a switch from Aberdeen to MK Dons could be a late option for the Dons skipper.

Stewart moved to Aberdeen only last summer on a two-year contract from Wycombe Wanderers.

He has been part of an Aberdeen side that have struggled of late, resulting in the sacking of Jim Goodwin as boss.

The London-born defender has worn the captain’s armband at Aberdeen in every one of the Scottish Premiership games he has been involved in so far.