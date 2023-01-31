Newcastle United are still working in the background over deals in the midfield department, according to Chronicle Live.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is of interest to Newcastle but the chances of him coming to the Magpies are now rated as slim.

The Blues are claimed to be not predisposed towards selling Gallagher to a potential rival for the European spots.

Newcastle have grown frustrated in the chase for Gallagher but it does not mean the Magpies have shut up shop.

There is still work going on behind the scenes on an addition to midfield, with a loan swoop the kind of deal that Newcastle want to pull off.

Newcastle are now relaxed about their work and are planning to spend more of their money in the summer window.

Jonjo Shelvey has left Newcastle for Nottingham Forest and there might not be a replacement for him coming to Newcastle, despite them working still working on a midfielder.

Newcastle also have to contend with a match being played on deadline day, as they take on Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.