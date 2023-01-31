Newcastle United will make a final enquiry for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on deadline day but are not optimistic about their chances of landing the player, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Everton tabled a bid for the midfielder on Monday but the speculation fizzled out as the midfielder is not interested in moving to Goodison Park.

Chelsea are still pushing to land Enzo Fernandez on deadline day and his arrival could risk Gallagher’s place in the team.

If he is asked to leave, the midfielder would prefer a move to a top-six club and Newcastle are interested in him.

It has been claimed that the Magpies will make another enquiry with Chelsea for the player today.

But Newcastle’s hopes of taking the midfielder to St. James’ Park are bleak at the moment and they are not fancying their chances of signing him.

Chelsea are not prepared to entertain any loan offers for Gallagher and their asking price for him is well in excess of £50m.

Newcastle have been put off by that price and do not want to spend such figures on Gallagher on deadline day.

The Magpies also feel Chelsea are demanding more money as they do not want to do business with them.