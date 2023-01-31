Nottingham Forest are unlikely to push through a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Forest are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of the window due to Dean Henderson’s injury and Navas has been their top target.

The Midlands club have been in talks to take the PSG goalkeeper to the City Ground before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Navas has given his approval to the move but it has been claimed that it seems unlikely that the transfer will go through in time.

It has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are not likely to sign the goalkeeper before the window closes tonight.

An agreement is in place between Forest and Navas, but issues between him and PSG are holding up the deal.

The Premier League club are rapidly running out of time to sort out the problems holding up the move.

It remains to be seen whether they will keep trying for Navas until the end of the window or turn their attention towards another goalkeeper.