Stoke City are exploring a late move to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Cresswell is currently on loan at Millwall but the Potters are now considering signing him in the final hours of the transfer window.

Stoke earlier agreed on a deal worth £20m to sell defender John Souttar to Leicester City and are in the market for a centre-back.

They are looking at several players but the Leeds defender has emerged as a big target for the club today.

It has been claimed that Stoke are seriously exploring a deal to take Creswell to the bet365 Stadium.

The centre-back has impressed in the Championship and has caught the eye of Stoke with his performances.

With Souttar gone, Stoke have the funds to do a deal and are now pushing to try and sign Cresswell.

Cresswell’s loan stint at Millwall needs to be terminated if Stoke can agree on terms with Leeds for the centre-back.