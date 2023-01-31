Axel Tuanzebe is heading to Stoke City for a medical as the Potters close in on signing the Manchester United defender on loan, according to ESPN.

Tuanzebe has not played football this season and recently returned to training after recovering from a long-term injury.

Manchester United have been open to letting him go as he is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans going forward.

Stoke made a late bid to try and sign him from Manchester United on deadline day and the negotiations are progressing well.

It has been claimed that the defender is now on his way to Stoke to undergo a medical with the Championship side.

A deal is in place between Stoke and Manchester United for the centre-back to join the Potters on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Stoke are looking to get the formalities done in time to sign him before tonight’s transfer deadline.

They may need to submit a deal sheet to get more time to complete a deal to sign Tuanzebe in the coming hours.

He will be out of contract with Manchester United at the end of the season and will hope to impress at Stoke to attract suitors for him in the summer.