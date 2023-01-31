Sunderland are looking to offer Corry Evans a new deal to secure the midfielder’s future at the Stadium of Light, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Evans joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with an option for an additional year.

And the 32-year-old skippered the Wearsiders for most of last season as they won promotion to the Championship.

Evans has been a regular in Tony Mowbray’s starting line-up this season and is a key member of the Sunderland squad.

The midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Middlesbrough on 22nd January which could keep him out of action for a long time.

Evans’ contract with Sunderland runs out at the end of this season and following his most recent injury setback, the future of the player at the Stadium of Light is now in doubt.

However, it has been claimed that Sunderland are willing to offer Evans a fresh deal as they want to keep the experienced Northern Ireland midfielder at the club.

Sunderland are in ninth place in the Championship table and Evans will be looking to get back on the pitch to help his side in their promotion attempt to get back to the Premier League.