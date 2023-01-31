Sunderland are still exploring potential deals for new signings but are unlikely to bring in anyone else before the window closes tonight, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats have signed four players in the ongoing transfer window in order to strengthen Tony Mowbray’s hand for the latter half of the season.

They signed off on deals to bring Isaac Lihadji, Pierre Ekwah and Joe Anderson and brought in Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds.

Sunderland came into the final day of the transfer window still holding out on the hope of re-signing Ellis Simms on loan from Everton.

However, the Black Cats are set to end deadline day without adding any more players before the window closes.

Sunderland are still looking at players and exploring potential deals late in the transfer window.

But it seems likely that they have done their business for the winter transfer window and no new faces will join the club in the coming hours.

Sunderland are ninth in the table and Mowbray will hope that he has enough to challenge for a promotion playoff spot at the end of the campaign.