Talk of Leicester City signing Jack Harrison from Leeds United is still alive, according to BBC Sport Leicester.

The Foxes want to snap up Harrison and have been keen to do a deal with Leeds, though it has been suggested that the winger is unconvinced of the move.

However, Leicester are letting Marc Albrighton depart the King Power Stadium to join West Brom on a loan deal, while Ayoze Perez has headed to Real Betis.

The moves reduce Leicester’s options on the right flank and it is claimed that while there are contrasting sources on Harrison, talk of the deal is still alive.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and it remains to be seen if Leicester can pull a deal for the Leeds man out of the hat.

Harrison is into the final 18 months of his contract at Leeds.

The Whites are suggested to want to keep hold of him, but this month may represent his moment of maximum value.

All eyes will be on whether there is any development involving Harrison and Leicester in the last stretch of the window.