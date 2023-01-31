Tottenham Hotspur star Oliver Skipp is not expected to leave Spurs on loan this deadline day, according to the Sun, despite having interest.

After returning from a long-term injury in pre-season, Skipp has not featured consistently for Tottenham this term.

He began the campaign injured again and has only featured eight times for Tottenham in the Premier League.

As such, the midfielder was linked to a move on loan in the current window but it appears he will not leave.

The Tottenham midfielder is unlikely to leave the London club today and is set to spend the rest of the season with Spurs.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth are interested in him but it appears they will not be able to sign the Spurs man.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte thinks the midfielder is a key component of his squad and is thus not willing to see him leave.

Skipp will be hoping that, having stayed at Tottenham, he gets more playing-time in the second half of the season.