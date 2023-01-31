Wigan Athletic have made a late move to land Norwich City winger Danel Sinani on deadline day, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sinani was part of Huddersfield Town’s promotion push last season but he has struggled to get regular game time at Norwich.

He has made just seven starts in the Championship in the ongoing campaign and he could now have an exit route out of Carrow Road on deadline day.

Wigan are in the market to bring in attacking reinforcements and they have been weighing up a move for him this month.

And it has been claimed that the Latics are trying to take him to the DW Stadium before the window closes tonight.

Talks are under way between Wigan and Norwich over a loan deal until the end of the season for Sinani.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney is looking to make a few changes to his squad before the window slams shut.

And he is a fan of the pace and energy that Sinani could add to his forward line if a deal can be agreed upon.