Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion are monitoring LASK Linz’s Japanese winger Keito Nakamura having already sent scouts to watch the player, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive goalscoring form for the Austrian Bundesliga side, having made 13 goal contributions already in the league so far.

His form has caught the attention of multiple sides, with not just the two Premier League sides showing interest in securing his services.

French side Reims and German side Augsburg have already made offers to sign Nakamura, but he is staying in Austria until at least the end of the campaign.

And they are set to have their scouts continue to watch winger Nakamura in the months ahead.

Nakamura’s goalscoring form has continued in cup competitions as well with the player contributing with three more goals in three matches in the Austrian Cup.

Nakamura played his football in countries such as Belgium, and the Netherlands before arriving in Austria.