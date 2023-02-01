Wigan Athletic made a deadline day attempt for Charlton Athletic star Corey Blackett-Taylor, according to the South London Press.

Blackett-Taylor has made 20 appearances in League One this season for Charlton and along with providing three assists has scored some important goals.

The winger has netted in wins over Derby County, Portsmouth and Lincoln City and it seems his performances caught the attention of Wigan in the Championship.

Wigan are struggling in the Championship, currently bottom of the table and wanted to improve on the flanks on deadline day.

Consequently they tried on deadline day to strike an agreement with Charlton for Blackett-Taylor but to no avail.

The winger ended up staying at Charlton and will be looking to help the team continue in their improving ways under Dean Holden.

Wigan ended up striking loans deals for Omar Rekik, from Arsenal and Danel Sinani from Norwich City on deadline day but it seems Blackett-Taylor was out of their reach.

Charlton themselves signed free agent Michael Hector and Gavin Kilkenny on loan from Bournemouth on deadline day.