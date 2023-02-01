Paul Merson is of the view that Everton have been weakened by the transfer of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United, along with a lack of signings, in the recently closed transfer window.

Gordon came through the academy ranks at the Toffees and last season he played a key role in keeping Everton up in the Premier League.

In the recently closed transfer window, Everton agreed a £45m deal with Newcastle that will see Gordon join their league rivals and failed to make a single addition of their own.

Goalscoring has been an issue for Everton this season and Merson is of the opinion that the 21-year-old leaving the Goodison Park outfit has further weakened the Toffees.

Merson stated that he does not agree with Gordon’s move to Newcastle and expressed his worry for Everton’s survival in the Premier League.

“I really worry for Everton. they have been completely and utterly weakened”, Merson said on Sky Sports News.

“The lads gone to Newcastle – I didn’t completely agree with that.

“He wasn’t pulling up trees at Everton but it was still another weapon for them.

“If he clicked like he did at the end, you, I do worry for Everton.

“No disrespect to all the teams at the bottom, if there’s one team I don’t want to go down, it’s Everton.”

Everton are 19th in the Premier League table and their new manager Sean Dyche has a tough job on his hands to pull them out of the relegation zone.