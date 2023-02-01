Everton target Andre Ayew is flying into the UK tonight to hold talks in person with two Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees failed to land any of their targets on deadline day, with adding to their attack a priority, and ended the January transfer window without having made a single addition.

They could still raid the free agent market though and are showing interest in Ghana forward Ayew.

The veteran is a free agent after ending his contract with Al Saad and he is assessing playing in the Premier League.

Everton are not alone in their admiration of Ayew and the attacker is flying into the UK tonight.

He will then hold face to face talks with two Premier League clubs as he weighs up his next move.

It has been suggested that Everton could offer Ayew a contract running until the end of the season, but it remains to be seen if their terms would be acceptable to the player.

There could yet be even more interest in Ayew as his status as a free agent makes him an attractive prospect for clubs who did not land the attackers they wanted in January.