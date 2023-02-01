Tottenham Hotspur loanee Harvey White has revealed that he felt like Paul Warne was already his manager when they first spoke, before he signed a loan agreement with Derby County.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder came through the academy ranks of Tottenham and has made three senior appearances for the Lillywhites.

This season, White made his Premier League debut for Tottenham in their 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, coming off the bench in the 86th minute, early in January.

White has signed a loan deal with Derby County for the remainder of the season and admitted that his first conversation with Warne left him impressed.

The midfielder admitted that during the conversation, he already felt like Warne was his manager before even agreeing to a loan with Derby, and he stated that the Rams manager exuded warmth and a desire to work with him.

“Yes, it was wicked”, White told Derby County’s official site.

“Straight away, he came across as interested.

“Even though he was just interested in me, I already felt like he was my manager.

“Very warming, just straight away, raring to go.”

White will now ply his trade under Warne for the rest of the season and will be eager to help Derby get back into the Championship.