Hull City missed out on signing Konrad de la Fuente due to the delayed submission of paperwork from Olympiacos and Marseille.

Liam Rosenior’s side were keen to sign a forward in the recently closed transfer window and looked towards the continent for a solution.

Hull targeted De la Fuente, who was also chased by several Championship clubs.

However, the Tigers managed to beat off other competitions to agree a deal with Marseille for the US international.

Hull agreed to an initial loan with the French outfit for the player, with an option to buy at the end of this season.

De la Fuente was on loan with Greek giants Olympiacos and a move for the forward meant Marseille had to recall the player to send him on loan to Hull.

And according to Turkish journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu, the Championship outfit managed to submit the documents on time, but Marseille and Olympiacos failed to upload them before the transfer deadline.

Hull are 15th in the league table and it remains to be seen whether Rosenior’s side will explore the free agent market to sign a forward.