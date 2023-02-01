Richard Keys is of the view that Jurgen Klopp should have anticipated Liverpool’s decline in form beforehand and stated that the Reds are growing worse day by day.

Liverpool are struggling at the moment and have won only one game out of their last six fixtures.

The Merseyside outfit are in ninth in the Premier League table, ten points behind the Champions League slots and are already out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Keys admitted that no one expected Liverpool to perform so poorly this season and feels that the Reds’ performances are getting worse.

He argued that Klopp ought to have foreseen his team’s decline and emphasised that the Liverpool manager should have refreshed his squad when they were at their peak like former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson used to do.

“What on earth has happened at Anfield?”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Nobody expected such a calamitous meltdown, but Andy Robertson is right – it’s only getting worse.

“I’m not going to suggest that Klopp should go – but this all falls at his door.

“He should’ve seen it coming.

“That’s what the best do.

“It’s what made Fergie great.

“He’d dismantle teams at the peak of their powers.

“He knew exactly when to do surgery.”

Liverpool will return into action against Wolves this weekend and Klopp’s side will be determined to bounce back from their slump in form against Julen Lopetegui’s side.