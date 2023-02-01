Nottingham Forest star Lewis O’Brien is in danger of being out of action for the rest of the season if he does not move to Blackburn Rovers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

There is uncertainty surrounding O’Brien’s move to Blackburn as there is no confirmation that the deal went through on time.

Agreements had been reached and Blackburn had even agreed to a buy clause should they get promoted to the Premier League.

However, it is not yet clear that all the paperwork has been filed before the deadline and whether the transfer will stand.

The result of the ordeal is even more important to O’Brien as a negative one would see him miss football for the rest of the season.

O’Brien is no longer part of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League squad and thus should he not be able to move to Blackburn, he will likely not take to the field again this season.

Nottingham Forest made five more additions in the January window and thus there is not a spot left for O’Brien.

O’Brien has 13 league appearances this season but should things go south, they might turn out to be his only ones of the current campaign.