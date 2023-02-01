Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has stated that he is optimistic for the rest of the season despite the Black Cats’ failure to land a striker in the recently closed transfer window.

The Wearside frontman Ross Stewart’s campaign is over due to a tear in his Achilles and Everton recalled Ellis Simms in January.

After failing to sign a forward by the end of transfer deadline day, Sunderland are left with only Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt.

Despite Sunderland’s concern regarding their final third, Elliott stressed that he has remained positive regarding the rest of the season.

The former Black Cats star also pointed out that Tony Mowbray’s side still have an opportunity to sign a striker in the free agent market and will not be surprised if defensive midfielder Luke O’Nien started games for Sunderland as a makeshift striker.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Luke O’Nien comes back from suspension as a makeshift CF”, Elliott wrote on his social media platform.

“He has proven he can play everywhere else to decent effect.

“I think this position takes a specific craft though.

“Let’s see if a free agent comes in.

“Still hopeful for the season either way.”

Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship with 41 points from 28 games and are just two points shy of the last playoff place.