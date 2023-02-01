Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is of the view that new signing Joseph Anderson will provide competition while also adding depth to the Black Cats squad.

The 21-year-old centre-back is a product of the Everton academy and has made 62 Premier League 2 appearances for the Toffees Under-21s, captaining the side on several occasions.

And now, in search of regular first-team football, Anderson has sealed a move to Sunderland on a three-and-a-half-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Mowbray is of the opinion that Anderson fits the profile of player the Wearsiders want to add in their squad and believes that he has a huge potential to become a long term asset for the club.

The Sunderland manager emphasised that the left-footed defender is very good with the ball and believes Anderson will be able to connect Sunderland’s defence with midfield through his passing range.

Mowbray admitted that the centre-back will need work on his physicality for Championship football and stated that Anderson will add immediate competition to his squad.

“Joe fits the profile of a player we want to keep adding to the club, and we look forward to supporting his development in a senior environment”, Mowbray told Sunderland’s official site.

“The talent and potential is there and although he may need time to develop physically in the next weeks and months, he will add immediate competition and depth to our squad.

“A left-footed, left-sided central defender, which is a rarity, he can distribute the ball well from the back and connect defence with midfield – he is going to be a real long-term asset for the club.”

Sunderland will take on Millwall at the weekend and Anderson will be eager to make his debut against Gary Rowett’s side.