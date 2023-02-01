Stuttgart coach Bruno Labbadia has admitted that the German club have taken no pleasure in having to sell Naouirou Ahamada to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace reached an agreement for Ahamada and the midfielder made the move to Selhurst Park before the transfer window slammed shut.

Midfield was one of the positions that Crystal Palace wanted to fill during the transfer window and Ahamada has added to Patrick Vieira’s options in the engine room.

For Labbadia though Ahamada’s departure is a source of unhappiness, the Stuttgart boss lamenting the fact that his team are losing a great performer.

Labbadia revealed that Stuttgart’s financial condition forced their hand in having to sell Ahamada to Crystal Palace, with a fee of in the region of £10m banked by the Germans.

“Unfortunately, in Naouirou we are losing an absolute top performer”, Labbadia was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“That’s too bad.

“But the financial situation is forcing us to sell him.”

After spending the majority of last season out injured, the midfielder started all of the German club’s first 17 league games this term and assisted two times in what was his final match for Stuttgart.