Feyenoord president Dennis te Kloese is hoping to see Leeds United avoid relegation this season as it would mean some money for the Dutch giants from the Luis Sinisterra deal.

Leeds paid a fee of €25m to sign Sinisterra from Feyenoord, who are now the current Eredivisie leaders, in the last summer transfer window.

Sinisterra was a regular in the Leeds starting eleven until he suffered a foot injury in October and only recently returned to action following his recovery.

The Whites are currently 15th in the Premier League table, just a point above the relegation zone at the moment.

Leeds again strengthened in the winter window to boost their chances of survival and Te Kloese is keeping a close eye on their situation in the Premier League this season.

He is keen to see Leeds survive in the top tier of English football as it would trigger add-ons in the Sinisterra deal, while the situation is similar with defender Marcos Senesi.

“I’m a big fan of Bournemouth and Leeds right now”, the Feyenoord president told The Athletic.

“If they stay up, we will get some bonuses.”

Leeds will be travelling to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to pick up more precious points.