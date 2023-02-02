Chelsea were aware that two clubs were prepared to spend more than £100m to sign Enzo Fernandez in the summer, which fuelled their desperation to sign him on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

It took hours of intense negotiations on deadline day for Chelsea to finally convince Benfica to sell the World Cup winner.

There were periods of optimism and pessimism throughout Tuesday as Chelsea sweated over agreeing on a deal to sign him.

Chelsea were initially reluctant to meet Fernandez’s £106.7m release clause, but eventually relented.

It has been claimed that Chelsea were made aware that at least two clubs were prepared to spend more than £100m on the Argentinian midfielder in the next summer transfer window.

Chelsea felt that it was now or never for them if they wanted to sign Fernandez as might they not be able to offer Champions League football next season.

They continued to negotiate with Benfica and the Portuguese giants finally cracked on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea have agreed to pay the full release clause amount, but in six instalments, the first of which will be a £30m payment.

Fernandez has signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues and the club are hopeful that he will become a star at Stamford Bridge.