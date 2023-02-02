Aston Villa loan star Marvelous Nakamba has expressed his eagerness to work with the familiar names of Henri Lansbury and Ethan Horvath at Luton Town.

29-year-old Nakamba moved out of Villa Park on the final day of the January transfer window, joining the Championship side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Zimbabwe international comes with a lot of experience having represented multiple clubs in multiple countries over the course of his career.

One of those clubs was Club Brugge where he got the opportunity to play with one of his new team-mates, Horvath.

Yet another of his former Villa Park team-mates, Lansbury, will also be there and the prospect of meeting the duo is exciting Nakamba.

“I’m very happy to be here at Luton Town”, Nakamba told Luton Town’s official website.

“I know Henri Lansbury from Aston Villa and Ethan Horvath because I played with him at Club Brugge, so it’s a good feeling to see them again.

“I spoke with the gaffer and he told me about the project of the club and I told him my situation, that it was interesting for me to come over here.

“I think it’s good for the club, great for me and I love the ambition at the club. I’m looking forward to contributing to help the team.”

Nakamba failed to make it to the pitch for Aston Villa even once this season but was on the bench on a number of occasions.