Southampton loan star Dan Nlundulu has insisted that his primary focus is on Bolton Wanderers and he is not looking beyond the short-term.

Nlundulu was on loan at Bolton’s fellow League One team Cheltenham Town before moving to the Trotters last month.

The Southampton striker has played just twice so far for Bolton and has been struggling with a hamstring problem that has kept him off the pitch for the last two games.

Nlundulu is not looking too far ahead at the future as he sees no point in worrying about what will happen with him at Southampton.

The striker does admit that a conversation will be sought with Southampton at the right time but for the present his concentration is on doing well for Bolton.

Speaking to the Bolton News, Nlundulu said: “I don’t want to focus too far ahead because you never know in life.

“I’m focusing on today, the here and now.

“I don’t want to waste time thinking ‘am I going back to Southampton, am I going to play, am I staying here?’

“I am a Bolton player right now and I want to perform for them.

“When the time comes to it, I’ll have that conversation with Southampton.

“I’m here to score goals and help to get this club promoted – that’s all I need to think about right now.”

Bolton are currently fifth in the third tier and the Southampton loanee will be hoping he can help the Whites get promoted at the end of the season.

At the end of his loan spell with Bolton, the striker will have just one year left on his contract at Southampton.