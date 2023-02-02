West Ham United forward Divin Mubama is confident that if he keeps progressing then manager David Moyes will provide him with opportunities with the first team.

The 18-year-old centre-forward has been in prolific goalscoring form with West Ham’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides this season.

Moyes handed Mubama his senior debut in West Ham colours in a Europa Conference League tie against Romanian club FCSB in November and the forward has managed to rack up two more outings for the first-team this season.

Mubama is of the view that his confidence is growing due to finding the back of the net regularly for the youth sides and stressed that he needs to keep learning.

The forward pointed out that Moyes has a history of developing youngsters and also stated that he has confidence in the West Ham boss to hand him more opportunities if he keeps improving.

“I’m finding my form”, Mubama told West Ham’s official site.

“I’ve been finding the net and that’s improving my confidence.

“I think confidence is the best thing in football; it can get you so far.

“I just want to continue to keep finding the back of the net.

“Obviously, I’m still young and you just try to learn every single day.

“The gaffer has seen a lot of kids come through and go all the way to the top.

“I trust the gaffer and obviously, there’s 100 per cent stuff that I need to work on.”

Mubama most recently came on as a substitute in the 78th minute of the Hammers’ FA Cup tie against Derby County.