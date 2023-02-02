Tottenham Hotspur talent Harvey White has told Derby County fans that he prefers to call himself a passionate and competitive midfielder that likes to score, assist and even stop goals.

The 21-year-old, a product of Tottenham’s youth academy, moved out on his second spell away from his parent club on deadline day, joining Derby County on a deal until the end of the season.

Playing more first-team football has always been his aim, White revealed, as a result of which when the Derby offer came there was no chance of saying no.

“My plan was to always get out and play some first-team football, it’s what young players want to do”, White told Derby’s official website while giving an insight into his move.

“The earlier you get out there the more you experience. Fighting for three points, playing in front of big crowds like the 30,000 at Pride Park.

“I wanted to get out and play some men’s football and I’m looking forward to doing that here.”

Describing himself as a player, White added that he is one who always wants to be competitive and provide his team with goals and assists.

“I’m very passionate. I always want to win, I’m a very competitive midfielder that likes to score, assist and stop goals.”

White’s previous loan spell was at Portsmouth in January 2021.

He has three senior Tottenham appearances against his name and has been a regular for their Under-18 and Under-21 sides.