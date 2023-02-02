Jack Harrison is set to sign a new Leeds United contract after the Whites matched the salary increase he was being offered by Leicester City, according to Sky Sports News.

The winger was chased by Leicester as the transfer deadline approached and on deadline day was in the process of undergoing a medical with the Foxes.

He was poised to complete a £20m move from Elland Road to the King Power Stadium until Leeds had second thoughts over selling him.

Leicester were offering Harrison a greater wage than he was on at Leeds, but the Whites had a rethink over selling him.

They offered to match the wages that Harrison was being offered at Leicester and recalled him mid-medical.

Leeds are now set to hand Harrison a new contract to continue his stay in Yorkshire and it will be on the same terms as those put to him by Leicester.

Harrison is into the last 18 months of his current Leeds contract and it remains to be seen what length the new deal will be.