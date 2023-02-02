Former Premier League star Michael Dawson has indicated that Liverpool will need more players than just Jude Bellingham in the summer and insists that the Reds need to change their midfield.

Criticism has been levelled at Liverpool for not strengthening their midfield options, with multiple transfer windows passing without cash being splashed on a key area.

Bellingham has long been a top midfield target for Liverpool and it is anticipated that he will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a big transfer fee.

Dawson believes that the reason Liverpool did not spend in the January transfer window is to save money to buy Bellingham in the summer.

However, Dawson has indicated that Liverpool’s midfield need more than just Bellingham to solve their problems and is of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp’s midfield is full of past their prime players.

“They have been so much unlucky with the injuries”, Dawson said on Sky Sports News.

“I think the midfield now is ageing and we have talked about that.

“I mean, I would look for Jude Bellingham and when I talk about Liverpool, I just keep thinking, are they saving all the money?

“Right, this is it; we are going to put everything into it, whatever it costs, £120m or £130m.

“Everyone will be in the market for him, but I think for Liverpool, they have to change the midfield.”

Bellingham has a contract with the German outfit that expires in June 2025, but he is widely tipped to move on this summer.