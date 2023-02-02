Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that although there were conversations regarding Leeds United loan star Charlie Cresswell happening on deadline day, the defender wanted to stay put.

Cresswell has not played regularly at Millwall in recent months, but had serious interest from a number of Championship sides in the window last month.

Several clubs were eyeing moves to sign Cresswell from Leeds on a permanent basis and it was suggested he could move on deadline day.

As the window closed though, Cresswell was still at Millwall and Rowett revealed that the centre-back did not want to move.

And he insists that the Leeds man, who is keen for game time, will get opportunities in the months ahead.

Rowett told the South London Press: “I think there were conversations going on in the background – that there were other opportunities for Charlie.

“My understanding is that he wanted to stay because he is really enjoying his time here and understands that this is all part of the process.

“Of course he wants to play more minutes. But I think he’ll get that opportunity.

“Sometimes as a manager, all you can do is say what you think will happen.”

Cresswell has further enhanced his reputation at Millwall, even with sporadic playing time, and Leeds may well be tested with offers for him in the summer transfer window.