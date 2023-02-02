Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes that his side have managed to bring in top young talents, who can prove to be a huge asset for the club in the future.

The Tractor Boys managed to bring in 21-year-old Harry Clarke from Arsenal and 24-year-old Nathan Broadhead from Everton over the course of January, with 23-year-old George Hirst arriving from Leicester City on loan.

McKenna is happy with his team’s transfer business and feels that they have managed to add good characters to the team, who will turn out to be assets for them in the future.

Expressing a sense of relief at having gone through the January window, McKenna told his club’s official channel: “It’s nice for it to be done in some ways as the manager because you can see a clear path ahead.

“We’re really happy with what we have done. We worked to a plan over the last 12 months on the types of players we want to recruit.

“We feel that we have added quality to the building. We have added good characters to the building, really grateful for the investment from the ownership group.

“They’ve backed the club and brought in top young talent that can be a big help to the team and a big asset to the football club.

“There’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes by Mark and the recruitment team and the coaching staff and everyone involved in the process.”

The Ipswich boss insists he is now looking forward to putting the focus back onto on the pitch matters.

“So, we are happy with what we’ve done, we are really happy with where the squad is at and in some ways glad that the window is now closed

“We have got the whole group here with everything focused towards the rest of the season.”

In spite of being one of the contenders for automatic promotion from League One for a significant part of the first half of the season, the Tractor Boys have seen a dip in form which has pushed them down to third spot, four points off second-placed Sheffield Wednesday.