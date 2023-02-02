Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the belief that Fratton Park is an intimidating stadium in the way that a ground like that of MK Dons is not.

Pompey have lost just two times this season at Fratton Park in League One, losing their first match in December.

Fratton Park is renowned as being one of the toughest grounds to travel to in the league and Mousinho agrees with the sentiment.

Mousinho highlighted that unlike some stadiums where the facilities are comfortable, Fratton Park is always hostile to away teams, with the fans being close to the pitch playing a huge part in that.

The Portsmouth boss name-checked MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers as having stadiums that do not compete with the hostile environment at Fratton Park.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: “You know what it is, it’s not welcoming to away players.

“You go to some lovely new stadiums, nice place, big changing rooms, big open corridors but it’s just not intimidating.

“At Fratton Park you have fans close to the pitch.

“If you go in from the pitch, you come down and then turn left up the tight stairs to the dressing room.

“It’s the feel of the place.

“You can’t get that intimidating atmosphere at MK Dons or Doncaster.

“Fratton Park’s also an old stadium, you feel a bit of history there.”

Mousinho himself never won a game at Fratton Park as a player and had to wait to become the manager of Portsmouth to do so.

He will be hoping for many more victories at Fratton Park in his tenure to come, starting with Barnsley this weekend.