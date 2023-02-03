Eddie Howe has insisted that the positive atmosphere inside Newcastle United should help Anthony Gordon to get over his last few months at Everton and thrive again.

Gordon joined Newcastle towards the end of the winter transfer window following weeks of negotiations between Everton and the Magpies.

Everton’s poor form this season even affected the winger and the boyhood Toffees fan eventually missed training and handed in a transfer request to force his way out of Goodison Park.

He has not been in great form, but Howe indicated that is partly down to the atmosphere he was in at Everton in the last few months, with problems on and off the pitch.

The Newcastle boss stressed that the Magpies are on a much better footing and the positive and nurturing atmosphere inside the club should help Gordon to recover his form and thrive again.

Howe said in a press conference: “He will thrive in this environment with the positivity and the brilliant response, he’s going to need that after a difficult last few months.

“For him to feel good again and release the pressure will be really positive for us.”

Gordon attracted criticism for the way he pushed for the transfer out of Everton but Newcastle are certain that they have brought in a player of talent and character.