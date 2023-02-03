Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been actively monitoring the development of FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth, according to the Daily Mail.

Ten Hag did all the heavy lifting when it came to recruitment last summer and Manchester United signed Tyrell Malacia, Anthony and Lisandro Martinez on his recommendation.

The Manchester United boss is playing a big role in identifying potential summer targets again and he is again expected to dip into the Eredivisie market.

And it has been claimed Booth is a player who has emerged on the radar of the Dutch manager.

The Manchester United manager has been maintaining a close eye on the player’s development at Utrecht.

Ten Hag played and later coached at Utrecht and still has close ties and great connections with his former club.

He has been using his connections inside Utrecht in order to monitor the American midfielder.

The 21-year-old, who joined last summer from Bayern Munich, has been one of the standout young players of the Eredivisie this season.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag’s interest in Booth leads to an offer from Manchester United next summer.