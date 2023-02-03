Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is of the opinion that Magpies’ new boy Harrison Ashby has a good mentor in Kieran Trippier and boasts huge potential.

The 21-year-old right-back made seven senior appearances for West Ham United before making a move to St. James’ Park in the January transfer window.

Newcastle agreed a £3m deal with the Hammers to sign Ashby, who will provide cover and competition for Trippier.

Howe is of the opinion that Ashby is a player with huge potential and believes the right-back needs to keep on developing his skills.

The Newcastle manager added that the club wanted to strengthen the right-back position by providing support for Trippier in the winter window and believes that Ashby has a perfect mentor in the Magpies captain.

“We think he’s a player that has huge potential”, Howe said at a press conference.

“Naturally, he needs time here to progress and develop.

“He’s got the ideal mentor in Kieran who will help him.

“We wanted to bring in more strength on that side of the pitch.”

Newcastle will lock horns with West Ham on Saturday and Ashby will be eager to get back on the pitch against his former club, if given the chance.