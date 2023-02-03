Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists that his side need a player like Bertrand Traore and has expressed his confidence about seeing the 27-year-old help them with his wing play.

The Burkina Faso international was sent out on a season-long loan deal to Istanbul Basakeshir last summer but was recalled early last month in order to help his team.

Defending his decision to recall Traore, Emery insisted that the Villans need a winger like him.

The quality of the player has never been an issue for Emery, who feels that Traore can help the side between now and the end of the season.

“I am sure that he is going to help us, playing as a winger because we need a player like him”, Emery said at a press conference.

“I am sure, and so convinced of his quality and how he can help us from now until the end of the season.”

On the importance of the weekend’s match against Leicester City at Villa Park, Emery added that it is one they cannot take their eye off, particularly because it will be played at home.

“We are at home, it is very important and we are 100 per cent focused.

“I want us to be consistent, I am very demanding with myself and I want to connect with the supporters at Villa Park.”

Traore completed a move to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020, joining from French club Lyon and he will be eager to impress Emery.