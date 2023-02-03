Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that he does not understand how Chelsea can spend such vast sums of money since last summer.

Chelsea’s new owners have been on an unprecedented level of spending since they took charge of the club at the end of last season.

The Blues have spent more than €550m since last summer, including a €121m investment in Enzo Fernandez, who has only been in European football for half a season.

Chelsea’s spending has shocked many in Europe and Klopp is not alone in being surprised at the way they have forked out large sums of players since the last summer window.

However, the Liverpool manager admitted that he does not want to say something that could land him in trouble.

But he did concede that he fails to understand how Chelsea have managed to spend this amount of money.

Asked about Chelsea’s spending, Klopp said in a press conference: “I say nothing without my lawyer.

“I don’t understand this part of the business but it’s a big number.

“They are all really good players so congratulations.

“I don’t understand how it’s possible, but it’s obviously not for me to explain how it works.”

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can continue a high level of spending next summer, especially if they do not qualify for the Champions League.