Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has admitted that despite briefly contemplating selling Jack Harrison, the club were clear about wanting him to stay.

Harrison’s future on transfer deadline was in the focus due to interest from the King Power Stadium and he was heavily linked with a move away from Leeds.

The winger was even undergoing medical in anticipation of a move but the deadline ended without him leaving the Yorkshire giants.

Marsch confirmed Leicester’s interest but also indicated that it came too late in the day for a move.

He revealed that talks have taken place between Leeds and Harrison over a new contract but also conceded that Leeds did think about letting him go, even if it was for a brief moment.

But the Leeds boss insisted that it was too late in the day and finally Leeds were clear about not wanting him to leave.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “In the 11th hour, something came from Leicester.

“We’d been talking with Jack about renegotiating his contract.

“It had gone well and then stalled at moments.

“There were discussions about what’s best but once it came together it was clear we wanted him to stay.

“When it came to looking at it and when you looked at how we’d spent money, we tried to contemplate ‘is it the right moment?’ It was a chance to solidify exactly how we felt about Jack.

“I don’t fault anyone for visiting the possibility.

“Jack’s an important player. It was late, it was like the last day.

“We just had to get everyone aligned and in the end, we made the right decision.

“I think his head is really clear.

“I think it was a chance to express exactly how important he is to us.”

Marsch will hope to see a refocused Harrison in the latter half of the season as Leeds seek to stay out of the relegation quagmire.