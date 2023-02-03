Gordon Dalziel has hailed the quality of Rangers’ performance against Hearts on Wednesday night and is certain that Michael Beale should be delighted with what he saw from the team.

A brace from Alfredo Morelos and a goal from Malik Tillman led to Rangers beating Hearts 3-0 away from home earlier this week.

Rangers dominated the game from the first whistle and many are insistent that it was their best performance under Beale since he became their new manager towards the end of last year.

Dalziel pointed out that Rangers looked sharp from the first whistle at Tynecastle on Wednesday night and completely controlled the game even when they did not have possession of the ball.

He is pleased to see Morelos getting back to his best form again and is certain Beale should be delighted with the complete nature of the performance Rangers produced against Hearts.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1: “From the first whistle, I thought Rangers were at it.

“They controlled the game, they controlled the pace of the game, they caused Hearts all sorts of problems.

“When they were not in possession, they closed down very quickly, they got the ball back quickly.

“I thought Tillman is starting to look a real prospect, Morelos is back to his best and I just thought Rangers collectively as a team last night were right at it.

“Michael Beale will probably be very happy with that performance.”

Rangers will be looking to keep the momentum going when they host Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday.